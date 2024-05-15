Hole In One – May 2024

Jerry Dohms Scores a Hole-in-One

On April 4, 2024, Jerry Dohms got a hole-in-one on Catalina number 6, 114 yards, with a 9 iron.

It’s Happiness and Excitement

EJ Snearly

With the first week of the Masters and the first day of the MPLNiners Club Championship golf event, golf was the talk of the town.

On April 9, 2023 MPLNiners President Charlene Leach made this week very special herself by recording her first hole-in-one. That Callaway ERC Soft ball was struck with her Cobra King RADX driver on The Preserve Golf Course hole 14 blue flag.

Charlene is an avid sports watcher and has been playing golf for many years here in SaddleBrooke. She has been married to Vince for 52 years, and they have one son. She has served on multiple golf event committees while a member of the MPLNiners.

Congratulations came pouring in for Charlene’s accomplishment.

It’s Never Too Late

EJ Snearly and Helen Biggs

If an 84-year-old golfer using a driver can make a hole-in-one, anyone can.

On March 19, 2024, Karel Titone, playing the MountainView back nine, made her first hole-in-one. Here are the facts: hole 17 (blue flag), Srixon ball, a 14-year-old Cobra driver, Ecco shoes, and Callaway glove.

Karel has lived in the Villas for 12 years. She is a former resident of the western suburbs of Chicago. Karel works for SaddleBrooke Patrol and is a member of MVLPutters, MPLNiners, and Friends of SaddleBrooke Library where she volunteers at La Cholla Library.

Karel loves puzzles, pinochle, cribbage, and especially paper crafting.

SaddleBrooke Lady Niner Linda Wilberg Gets a Hole-in-One

Every Tuesday morning the Lady Niners play a tournament. Each tournament is fun, but sometimes the fun is greater. On April 2 the fun was at a high, because Linda Wilberg got a hole-in-one on Catalina hole 8. This is Linda’s first hole-in-one. When asked how she did it, Linda replied, “It was amazing. I play from the aqua tees, so I’m not a great golfer. I took my shot, and all the ladies in my foursome were watching my ball. After a bit, they started saying, ‘Wow, it is getting close to the hole.’ Then it went straight into the hole. What a lovely surprise!” Congratulations to Linda. You really aced it.

Linda called her husband to let him know that she would be late coming home because she got a hole-in-one. Surprise! Then she went into the RoadRunner Grill and, in traditional style, bought drinks for the group, and they celebrated her. What a fun day!

When she arrived home, her husband gave her another surprise. He had purchased a display case for her with a place for the ball and the scorecard. How sweet that is. The SaddleBrooke Lady Niners gave her the traveling hole-in-one trophy, plus an unexpected cash bonus.

But there is even more: Linda was flabbergasted to have received so many congratulations from the Niners golfers. It felt very uplifting for her. She is very impressed by how friendly and supportive the Lady Niners are.