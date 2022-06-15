Health Fair Plans Underway

Phyllis Ketring, Publicity Coordinator

The 2022 Health Fair is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 22, from 9 a.m. until noon. This is one of the largest volunteer events here in SaddleBrooke featuring a representation of the medical facilities, healthcare providers, and health-related nonprofits in the area.

Both SaddleBrooke One and MountainView clubhouses will be filled with exhibitors. As in recent years, parking will be at MountainView with shuttle service between the clubhouses. There will be immunizations, free health care testing, informational displays, and more. Mark your calendars.

If you have 90 minutes to volunteer, there are openings on several teams. One is sure to be the right fit. Volunteers work only 90-minute shifts, so they can attend the fair. It is an easy and fun way to contribute to one of the largest events here at SaddleBrooke.

To learn more about volunteer opportunities, email [email protected] and put “Volunteer” in the subject line.