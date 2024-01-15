Get Your Hands Dirty: Why You Should Join the Ceramics Club

Helen Avery

In a world where everything’s moving at lightning speed, finding a way to slow down and get your hands dirty in something creative is like hitting the reset button. Joining the SaddleBrooke Ceramics Club is like stepping into a world of benefits that go beyond just making cool stuff. It might just be the best decision you make.

Who Can Join? All SaddleBrooke residents are welcome to join. You’ll find our studio located in the SaddleBrooke TWO Arts and Crafts Center, Quartz Room, and it’s open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There is always someone on duty to show you around and answer your questions.

Introductory Class: The SaddleBrooke Ceramics Club offers multiple sessions of the introductory class in 2024. This class is a two-day experience and offers the basics to get you started. Students learn how to use the clay tool kit provided (as part of the class fee) to clean greenware and apply glazes, as well as tips and tricks to help you get started with your ceramics journey.

Tapping into Your Inner Picasso: Ever feel that creative itch? Ceramics is like scratching it in the most satisfying way possible. Joining the SaddleBrooke Ceramics Club lets you dive into a world of shapes, colors, and textures. You get to experiment, figure out what works, and, most importantly, discover your own artistic style.

Zen Mode: Is life stressing you out? There’s something incredibly therapeutic about squishing and shaping clay and glazing it to perfection! It’s like meditation but with a tangible result. The whole process demands your focus, pulling you away from the chaos outside and bringing you into the present moment. It’s not just art—it’s mindfulness in action.

Skills Galore: You learn the basics, pick up nifty techniques, and maybe even conquer the slab roller! The best part? You’re not in it alone. You’ve got experienced folks or fellow clay enthusiasts guiding you. It’s like a continuous workshop where you’re always leveling up your “clay” game.

Friendships and Laughter: Making stuff out of clay is fun, but making stuff with others? That’s a whole different level. The SaddleBrooke Ceramics Club is like a little community where everyone shares the same love for creating. You’re not just building art—you’re building connections. Plus, the shared laughter makes the whole experience even better.

In a Nutshell: If you’re tired of the same old routine and want to add a splash of creativity to your life, the SaddleBrooke Ceramics Club is where it’s at. Get ready to mold, laugh, and learn a few artistic tricks. Dive in, get those hands dirty, and let the ceramics adventure begin! Visit our website saddlebrookeceramicsclub.com for more information and introductory class schedules.