Gear Up for Fall with SaddleBrooke Art Classes

Connie Kotke, Publicity Chair

The SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild hosts a variety of art classes for SaddleBrooke residents and their guests in the Topaz Room (conveniently located at the Arts & Crafts Center adjacent to the MountainView Country Club). Join your neighbors for enjoyable ways to acquire or fine-tune your artistic skills. Visit the Guild’s website at www.saddlebrookefinearts.org for details on classes starting in early fall:

Painting Water Using Watercolors, by Karen Brungardt. Saturday, Sept. 16, from 9 a.m. to noon. Learn how to paint water, rocks underwater, and reflections on water. There are so many options to explore, and we’ll tackle several of them in class. Bring your own watercolor supplies or purchase them from the instructor.

Not Your Granny’s Marbling, by Varda Main. Thursday, Oct. 19, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Learn the ancient art of marbling updated to the 21st century! We’ll float paints on a thickened solution, forming a vast array of patterns and/or pictures. The magic occurs as we create one-of-a-kind items by transferring them to our fabrics, papers, and accessories. The supply kit includes pre-treated fabrics and papers, tools, paints, solution, a marbling tray, and paint containers. You’ll leave with an array of projects.

Fun and Fast Flowers in Watercolor, by Karen Brungardt. Wednesday, Oct. 18, from 1 to 4 p.m. Use watercolors to paint fun (and fast) flowers such as daisies, berries, roses, and more. Bring your own watercolor supplies or purchase them from the instructor.

Beginning Drawing, by Laurie Brussel. Five Tuesdays starting Oct. 24 through Nov. 21, 9 a.m. to noon. This class is geared for those who always wanted to take a drawing class and for experienced artists who want to strengthen their seeing skills. Laurie will guide you into your creative side. It’s a fun class, even for those who never thought they could draw.

Step by Step Acrylic: Aspens, by Tracy Ann Holmes. Thursday, Nov. 2, from 9 a.m. to noon. Perfect for painters of all skill levels. The instructor will guide you through all the steps of creating an acrylic painting of aspen trees—from underdrawing to layering and detailing. Take home a finished 9″ x 12″ painting. All supplies are provided.

Come join our fun and friendly group! Membership in the SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild is only $25 per year and includes monthly meetings, open studio, non-critique sessions, Art Salon discussions, opportunities to exhibit and sell your work, and so much more. Guild members also enjoy a discount on class fees.