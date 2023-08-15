Fun on a Saturday, No Matter What

Debbie McGeehan

Despite the hot and humid weather, we always find fun playing Saturday morning mixed doubles! Organized play provides competitive but fun play against different opponents. It’s a great opportunity to play with your spouse or link up with other players. One couple moves to another court after 40 minutes and plays against new opponents. What a great way to welcome new members to our club in a very social atmosphere! Sign-up is on the Tennis Club website Court Reserve! We usually have anywhere from three to six courts.

This past Saturday, George Kalman invited us to quench our thirst after play at his lovely house in The Preserve! He and Linda provided cold beers, iced tea, and pastries. It was perfect in that we played on the three courts at The Preserve, and their house was only a half mile away! Everyone came and enjoyed socializing on the patio.

The SaddleBrooke Tennis Club members were Mitch and Ann Lane, Tim and Jill Frost, Randy and Mary Zimmerman, Neil Grenzebach, George Kalman, Fran Friedlander, Will Brown, Jean Lorch, Linda Foy, and Debbie McGeehan. If you would like to join the fun, sign up on the website Court Reserve for Saturday morning “MXD Organized Play!”