Friends of SDB Libraries: Author Luncheons Are Back

Rolly Prager

Friends of SaddleBrooke Libraries is thrilled to announce the return of Author Luncheons. Local author Becky Masterman will be the guest speaker on Wednesday, Nov. 17 in the MountainView Ballroom. Tickets are $30 and will go on sale on Oct. 6 at 8 a.m. at the SaddleBrooke TWO Administration Office. Online sales will start at noon on that day. There are two entrée choices—bacon and spinach salad or turkey breast with potatoes and gravy.

Becky Masterman is well known to the SaddleBrooke community. Her novels make reference to Catalina, where she and her husband reside. Her novels feature retired FBI agent Brigid Quinn, who is finally getting married, making friends, and owning pugs, as she adapts to the civilian world. Quinn’s main objective is to make sure that her book club never learns certain details from her past.

Masterman received an M.A. in creative writing from Florida Atlantic University. Her debut thriller, Rage Against the Dying, was a finalist for the Edgar Award for best first novel, and the CWA Gold Dagger Award for best crime novel of 2013. She won the Tony Hillerman fiction award for Twist of the Knife.

For more information about Friends of SaddleBrooke Libraries, go to sbfsl.org.