Cyclemasters Donate to SBCO

Recently, the SaddleBrooke Cyclemasters gave a donation of $1,000 to SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO). We did this for several reasons, including the fact that they allow the Cyclemasters group to process and distribute the SaddleBrooke Progress newspapers from their offices, but also because it is a cause that we, as members, believe in.

SaddleBrooke Community Outreach provides an abundance of opportunities to volunteer and help kids in our community. This includes Kid’s Closet, Teen Closet, education programs, enrichment, scholarships, endowments, and annual food drives and holiday programs such as the Thanksgiving food baskets and adopt-a-family/child gift giving. They reach a 100-mile service area, including Oracle, San Manuel, Mammoth, Winkelman, Kearney, Superior, Miami, and San Carlos. Their reach is to four counties, eight school districts, and 14 schools.

Denise Anthony and Ken Siarkiewicz accepted the donation from Skip Brauns, the Cyclemasters’ treasurer.

Cyclemasters love to help our community and appreciate what SBCO does to enrich it.