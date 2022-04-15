Changing Lives One Horse at a Time

Barbara Barr and Julia Young

There’s something very special going on in Florence, Ariz. Wild mustangs are finding forever homes, and inmates are finding a purpose. Under the leadership of Lanny Leach and the Mustangs of America Inmate Program, lives are being changed one horse at a time.

Mustangs of America Inmate Program began in Nevada in 2008. The program has now expanded to Florence, Ariz. and Sacramento, Calif. As wild mustangs become available for adoption, they are brought to the inmate program. Inmates compete to be selected for the program with the wild mustangs. Once selected, the inmates are trained by Lanny Leach in skill set, mindset, and next steps to a career required to train horses and manage a small business. Statistics indicate that this program gets outstanding results with the inmates.

Each week, Rotarians experience amazing programs such as these. Our weekly luncheons incorporate incredible learning experiences while we gather as friends. We not only learn more about our community and local area, but about state, national, and international topics.

