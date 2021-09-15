Karen Brungardt

It is time again for the Celebration of Watercolor art show, where several SaddleBrooke watercolor artists will showcase their original works! This one-day event is on Saturday, Oct. 16, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the west end of the MountainView Country Club Ballroom in SaddleBrooke. The show is open to everyone and anyone, so bring your friends and family to see the art and meet and talk with the artists in person.

The participating artists are Karen Brungardt, Mary Bubla, Fred Flanagan, Renee Pearson, Kay Sullivan, Robbie Summers, and Wayne Ufford.

Watercolor is the most diverse art medium; it can be combined in so many different ways to produce stunning pieces of art in all styles and subjects, ranging from realistic to abstract. The beauty of watercolor is, in large part, due to the transparency of the paints, which allows the light to really shine through and can give a watercolor painting a glow from within.

This event is a once-a-year occurrence, and it is a beautiful, wonderful art experience! Save the date now for Oct. 16 so you don’t miss this annual event.