Catalina Mountain Elks Lodge 2815 Youth Awards

The Elks National Foundation Most Valuable Student recognizes top high school graduates with $2.5 million in scholarship awards. Catalina Mountain Elks Lodge 2815 is proud to announce and extend congratulations to five Oro Valley high school graduates who are recipients of an Arizona Elks Association $2,000 scholarship award.

An awards ceremony and luncheon were held at the lodge for the five recipients and their families on May 7.

The following students received this award for their exemplary performance in academic achievements, leadership skills and awards, participation in community activities, and strong family contributions. (All five students have been accepted with scholarships to the universities of their choice.)

Alexander Nelson: Home schooled with Pusch Ridge Christian Academy. Alexander is attending Duke University, pursuing a degree in biomedical engineering.

Mark Andricopoulos: Pusch Ridge Christian Academy. Mark is attending the University of Arizona, pursuing a degree in biomedical engineering.

Zachary Nelson: Pusch Ridge Christian Academy. Zachary is attending Colorado School of Mines, pursuing a degree in mechanical engineering.

Journey Fleishman: Pusch Ridge Christian Academy. Journey is attending Western Colorado University, pursuing a degree in environment and sustainability.

Camille Beeson: Pusch Ridge Christian Academy. Camille is attending Concordia University Irvine, pursuing a double major degree in theatre and English.