British Club Pub Night

Twink Gates, British Club Publicity

On Nov. 14, 21 members of the British Club gathered together for a wonderful potluck Pub Night at the home of new members Chris Haines and Judy Kendall. We even had our very own Pearly Queen, Ethel Willmot! Members brought a delicious selection of food, including sausage rolls, deviled eggs, shepherd’s pie, chicken pot pie, toad in the hole, a selection of finger sandwiches, a fresh vegetable platter and dip, shrimp with cocktail sauce, meatballs, antipasti plates, and three-bean dip. For dessert, there was a delicious trifle and a wonderful selection of cheesecakes.

As usual, a good time was had by all! Everyone thanked Chris and Judy for having this very enjoyable evening in their lovely home.

Eventually, after the COVID restrictions have eased more, the British Club will resume their game afternoons every second and fourth Friday of the month. They will have a social event in the bar area at the SaddleBrooke Clubhouse, which includes the following activities: canasta, Mexican Train, and maybe bridge from 1 p.m. until around 4 p.m. This is followed by a social hour and a bar meal.

For membership information, contact Eileen Sedgwick at 520-834-4142 or [email protected], or Ethel Willmot at 520-241-6234 or [email protected]

Membership is open to any person who was born in Britain or The Commonwealth, or holds, or has previously held, a British passport and is a current homeowner of either SaddleBrooke One or SaddleBrooke TWO. The member’s spouse or partner may be of any national origin.

The British Club now has 33 members from the following hometowns:

Britain:

Cambridge, Derbyshire

Hampshire, Portsmouth, Louth, Lincolnshire

Isle of Man, Douglas and Foxdale

Liverpool, Merseyside, Rochester, Kent

London, Manchester

Newbury, Nr. Highclere Castle (Downton Abbey)

Newcastle upon Tyne, Oxford

Lennoxtown, Scotland, Swansea, Glan Conwy, Wales

Limerick, Ireland, Saint St. Marie, Ontario, Canada

Loches, France

USA:

Mount Shasta, California

Chicago

Massachusetts

Billings, Montana

Staten Island, New York

San Francisco

Seattle