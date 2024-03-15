Beautiful Mosaics Benefit Kids in Tucson

The website for Santa Theresa Tile Works says, “Walk in and Make Something Gorgeous!” That’s just what a group of friends from SaddleBrooke did recently, and we’re pleased with our projects, even though none of us had any experience with the art of mosaic. It was a great way to do something good for the community and have a great time doing it.

Santa Theresa Tile Works (www.santatheresatileworks.com) is a nonprofit located at 440 N. 6th Avenue in Tucson, in the heart of the Historic Warehouse Arts District. It was founded in 1996. In 2016 the owner gave the business to the Imago Dei Middle School, a free private school for children from low-income families. All proceeds from workshops, retail sales, and other activities go directly to the school.

Stepping into Santa Theresa Tile Works is a joy for the senses. Countless bins of distinctive, handmade, colorful tiles in all shapes and sizes are stored within easy reach. The friendly staff helped us choose our projects, settle comfortably at studio tables, and start creating. They offered advice for arranging the tile pieces we selected, many of which represent plants and animals of the Southwest. Each of us made a sign to hang in our entryway, patio, or courtyard. Other available projects include occasional tables, wooden boxes, cement benches, and more.

Santa Theresa Tile Works offers a variety of project-based workshops, plus two extended classes where you can learn to make your very own tile. The studio is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Simply drop in for an enjoyable couple of hours. Group or special events (family reunions, employee team building, bridal showers, and more) can also be arranged at any time by calling 520-623-8640.