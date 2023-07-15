Art + Wine = Summer Fun

Connie Kotke, Publicity Chair

The next popular Art and Wine Event sponsored by the SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild is set for Tuesday, Aug. 15, from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at the Activity Center (64518 E. Galveston in SaddleBrooke One). Join your friends and neighbors to complete a desert scene painting featuring a quail, while enjoying a sack supper and sipping on wine or water.

For just $49 per person, you’ll get an enjoyable evening that includes your art supplies, an apron, food, and two glasses of wine. The instructor and several Guild helpers will guide you every step of the way to make sure you have a fun and memorable experience.

On arrival, you can expect a lively room filled with your friends and neighbors, a relaxing beverage from the “bar,” and a chance to mingle and chat before finding your favorite seat. As you finish eating, don your apron and study the pencil drawing on the canvas. A tray of acrylic paints appears, and off you go with step-by-step instructions.

Art and Wine Events fill up fast, so register today by clicking on the “Special Events” button on the homepage at the Guild’s website www.saddlebrookefinearts.org.