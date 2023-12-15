Annual Registration Is January 17 for MountainView Lady Putters

Marilyn Ginther, MVLP Treasurer

The MountainView Lady Putters (MVLP) have really enjoyed being back on the putting green again since October with a putting-themed October luncheon, Halloween day putting while in costume, a bus trip to Quail Creek in November to enjoy putting and a lunch with their ladies putting group, a Thanksgiving-themed November luncheon, and a December special holiday luncheon. But as January arrives, it is time to register for the upcoming year, which begins in February. When, where, and what time?

It’s all happening on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, at the MountainView ballroom sign-up (see details below) and annual registration meeting for all members (scheduled to begin immediately following the orientation and sign-up).

New members should arrive by 8:15 a.m. to register (complete the registration form) and pay their dues (check payable to MountainView Ladies Putters), which were $72 for 2023 but may be slightly increased in 2024. It is undetermined at this time. Check the mvlputters.com website for updated info closer to the date.

The new member orientation meeting begins at 8:30 a.m. This is a special time to give you a rundown of the club and how it functions, how your dues are applied, the rules, and a welcome. Feel free to ask any board member questions you may have.

Returning members may complete their registration forms and make their check payments from 8:30 to 9 a.m. The Saguaro Room will be available for waiting and completing the registration form. If purchasing a shirt and/or name tag, a second check is needed (there will be a separate table available in the ballroom for orders and payments).

At 9 a.m. the doors will open for returning members. During this time, they will sign up for their committee obligation for the year. We are a members-run club and do ask that each member sign up to assist with tasks, such as chip starter, course set-up, course take-down, or committees for events such as fundraisers, Founders Day, holiday luncheons, etc.).

With 128 members this past year and 26 years of history, we have a great time getting together each Monday at 9:30 a.m. on the MountainView putting green, spending time not only putting but making lasting friendships. Come be a part of the Lady Putters! Hope to see you there. Go Putters!