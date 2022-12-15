Tina Fugleberg

Save the date for these American Red Cross Blood Drives at SaddleBrooke Ranch, The Ranch House-Sol Ballroom, 31143 S. Amenity Drive, Oracle, AZ 85623.

Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saturday, April 15, 2023, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saturday, June 17, 2023, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

To make an appointment or to learn more, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor app, visit www.redcrossblood.org, or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Assistance with your Donor app and scheduling donations will be available at the next drive.