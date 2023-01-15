Acting Is Fun! Beginning Acting Classes to Be Offered In SaddleBrooke

Come spice up mid-winter in 2023 and start the new year right! All levels are welcome! Whether you’re a seasoned thespian or just want to try something new, this class is for you! If you’ve ever wanted to learn about acting for the screen or stage, or even just improve your public speaking skills, now is the time.

Starting on Jan. 9, come and enjoy five fun-filled evenings of learning, discussing, and, most of all, practicing your acting craft. The teachers are experienced actors and directors, and the format will be light-hearted instruction, exercises, and scene work. It should be a great and entertaining time for all!

What: Beginning Acting class

Where: SaddleBrooke Mesquite Catalina Room

When: Mondays and Wednesdays, Jan. 9, 11, 16, 18, and 23

Time: 4:15 to 6:15 p.m.

Cost: Free ($25 recommended donation per class, or $100 for five-week package). We’re asking donations for a new production, which we will be filming in Tucson!

There is a 25-person limit, so sign up now and save your spot. Contact [email protected] or call 307-620-9501 to reserve your place. We’ll love to see you there!