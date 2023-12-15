A Mexican Soiree to Benefit the Oracle Schools Foundation

Kathryn Minx and Al Lessie at the Mexican Soiree Edie Crall (center) with Barry and Mary Jo Swartzberg and Wendy and Mike Odell

Mary Jo Bellner Swartzberg

It was the perfect evening for an outdoor party. The weather was spectacular, and the food and beverages were a befitting way to celebrate South of the Border cuisine.

The soiree was hosted by Edie Crall (a member of the Oracle School Board) and was held on the patio of her beautifully appointed home. The party was a huge success. More than 40 people signed up for the $60 per person event (most of them signed up at the 2023 Oracle Schools Foundation Gala) in order to support the Oracle Schools Foundation. One hundred percent of the price of the event will go directly to the Foundation, as all costs for the food and beverages are donated by the host (Edie) and sponsors (Wendy and Mike Odell and Mary Jo and Barry Swartzberg). Wendy Odell is also a member of the Oracle School Board.

The 2024 Gala for the Oracle Schools Foundation will be held on March 10, 2024, in the Grand Ballroom at SaddleBrooke TWO. So, please mark your calendars! Look for additional information concerning the Gala during the ensuing months.

The Oracle Schools Foundation was established in 2015 by SaddleBrooke residents as a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization. The majority of the funds raised are used to fund a preschool program for the Oracle School District, a program not funded by the state.