The 11th Annual SaddleBrooke Lights and Golf Cart Parade will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 19, starting at 5:45 p.m. from the driving range area behind the SaddleBrooke One Clubhouse. Save the date!

Ed Moisio will again lead the one-hour parade of golf carts to see displays of Christmas lights throughout SaddleBrooke. Invite the family and relatives to celebrate this great event. Have a party and cheer us on as we go by.

The block-long line of decorated golf carts will be met by many of the residents who stand at the streets and cheer the paraders on. Christmas music will be heard from the boom boxes, and cheers of “Merry Christmas” and “Happy New Year” will echo throughout the evening.

The SaddleBrooke One Clubhouse has 55,000 to 60,000 lights. The display is stunning, and you have to get off your golf cart to see it all. The display wraps around the front of the clubhouse entryway clear over to the pool.

We hope you all have a great holiday season and a very happy new year, and we hope to see you at the 11th Annual Lights and Golf Cart Parade. Registration will be held on the RoadRunner Grill patio beginning at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 19. An awards presentation and celebration will be held after the parade at the RoadRunner Grill. For more details and a copy of the parade route map, please contact Fred Pilster at [email protected] or Peter Gilojohann at [email protected] or go to our SaddleBrooke One website saddlebrooke.org/golfcartparade.html for an updated map of the route we will take this year.