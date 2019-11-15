Thank You, Wags and Walkers volunteers!

Marcia Vernon

Thank you to the Wags and Walkers volunteers for all your support at this year’s I Don’t Want It Sale. Your efforts on behalf of the pets at the Pima Animal Care Center (PACC) helped raise an amazing $4,400.

Our success is due in large part to the efforts of this dedicated group of animal lovers. This is our tenth year participating in this large fundraiser for the pets of PACC, and each year gets better. This year we collected, priced, and transported 12 vehicle loads of donations to the sale. We sold a good portion of these treasures but not all. So, the remaining donations were donated to a few animal groups: Cherished Tails Senior Sanctuary (rescues mainly senior dogs and cats), Rescue Me Tucson (a new rescue pet adoption service), and the San Carlos Indian Reservation group (assists with pet medical treatment on San Carlos reservation).

We also want to take this chance to thank everyone in SaddleBrooke who donated items for the sale. We had such a variety of high-quality items to sell this year, which really contributed to our final results.

But most of all, thank you for your dedication to the animals at PACC.