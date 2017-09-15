Thank you, SaddleBrooke

D. A. “Bo” Nanna

Saddlebrooke Troop Support wishes to thank the SaddleBrooke community for its generosity during our July “Sodas for Soldiers” campaign. Due to your continued support, we collected over 1600 cans and bottles of sodas and Gatorade. In addition, STS received donations of $290 in cash and checks. According to Delicia “Dee” Brunner, ground transportation and terminal properties coordinator at Tucson International Airport, these sodas should last until the holiday season later this year, and the additional money will then be used to resupply the Military Liaison Office at the airport. Traveling soldiers and their families appreciate SaddleBrooke residents and our continued support for the troops.

SaddleBrooke Troop Support is a 501(c)(3) charity, all volunteer-run with 100% of donations going directly to help active duty men and women, veterans and their families in the Tucson area. Visit these websites for more information about us and our programs: Homepage – saddlebrooketroopsupport.org; Photos and MLO news – stsnews.org.