STC members enjoy July 4th celebration and Tennis Social

Debbie McGeehan

It was a beautiful day to play tennis, have a barbeque and meet new members! We had players on 18 courts consisting of Mixed Doubles and Men’s Doubles. Members played for one hour and switched partners and courts for the next hour.

Everyone survived the heat and gathered on the patio to quench their thirst with lemonade and iced tea. Doug Wagers (The Window Wizard, 818-0581) cooked hamburgers and hotdogs on his Louisiana grill. The side dishes were plentiful; prepared by all our wonderful members. Crockpots of baked beans, potato salads, macaroni salads, four bean salads, fruit salads, coleslaw, deviled eggs, pickles and all the condiments were served!

The best part of a warm summer day after tennis play is a refreshing drink and that would be a root beer float! Yes, our volunteers served vanilla ice cream to top a brownie or they poured root beer to make a float. Brownies of all varieties, too: peanut butter, caramel and mint!

We welcomed guests and approximately 11 new members to our club. Ron and Nancy Hunter’s 13th anniversary along with some birthdays were recognized. A small history of our tennis club was presented in celebration of the completion of our tennis courts. Our first courts were built in 1988 and our tennis building was constructed in 1994. Our tennis club has held many charity events raising over $100,000 since first being established.

This celebration didn’t just happen; over 30 volunteers made it happen. Thanks to all the wonderful people who made July 4th a fun and successful event. Doug Wolf topped the day with a humorous joke!

Browse through hundreds of photos and find event details on our Facebook page; you don’t need a Facebook account, www.facebook.com/saddlebrooketennisclub.

STC is dedicated to the health and enjoyment of all SaddleBrooke residents and is the venue for fun in the outdoors. To join us, call Connie Kacer, Membership Chair at 825-7685 or the STC office at 825-0255. We would love to have you join in the fun!