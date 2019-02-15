Save the date!

The SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild is pleased to announce the dates for our annual Spring Art Show on the evening of Friday, March 15, 2019, and all-day Saturday, March 16, 2019. Our show will showcase the many marvelous artists in SaddleBrooke and will bridge all mediums, including clay work, sculpture, watercolor, acrylics, oils and more. The event will take place in the MountainView Ballroom and surrounding rooms. We hope to see you there so mark your calendars now so you can be sure to come to this outstanding annual event!

You must be a member of the SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild in order to participate in the show. Our website is www.saddlebrookefinearts.org if you are interested in more information about our guild.

Applications will be available starting on February 8, 2019 and end on February 22, 2019.