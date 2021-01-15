SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network’s Monthly Pet Donation Drop Off Program

Karyle Steele

Over the last five years, our monthly pickup program of pet items and linens has grown substantially. As a result, we no longer have the resources to handle the volume of donations in an efficient manner.

Therefore, we are asking residents to drop off their donations. The drop off location will be in SaddleBrooke One at the Bocce Ball court.

It will still be the first Friday of every month and the hours will be 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.

Items We CAN Take: crates (no greater than 30” and broken down); pet beds/crate pads; pet food/water bowls; pet toys; pet treats; pet food; pet gates; pet medication (must NOT be beyond expiration date); pet sweaters/coats; leashes/collars/harnesses; grooming tools; cat litter boxes; cat litter; cat scratching posts or pads; x-pens; puppy pads/doggie diapers; e-collars; training tools; bath towels (no hand towels, washcloths); blankets

All items should be gently used and washed prior to donation. Items should be in working order.

Please no washcloths, hand towels, or sheets.

Items We CANNOT Take: mattress covers; rubber-backed rugs; electric blankets; comforters or quilted items; pillows or chair pads; carpeting; any items with paint, grease, or oil on them; sheets (both flat and fitted); washcloths or hand towels

The above items can present a choking hazard or cleaning issue. They cannot be safely used in an environment where you are housing animals you are not familiar with. Carpeting or carpeted items cannot be cleaned to a standard necessary for newly vaccinated animals.

Thanks for your continued support of this worthwhile program.

As always, cash donations are appreciated.