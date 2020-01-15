SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Show

Karen Brungardt

The SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild is proud to present their annual Fine Art Show in the MountainView Country Club Ballroom and surrounding rooms. This event is being held on Friday, Feb. 7, from 4 to 7 p.m. with a cash bar and on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a cash bar from 1 to 4 p.m.

The SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild started out over 20 years ago with a few dedicated people scheduling classes from outside artists and meeting to paint and discuss art; now the guild has grown to a vibrant group of over 100 artist members. Today our guild offers classes and workshops in many mediums, critique workshops, programs, and our annual show and sale. SaddleBrooke residents have priority for registering for our selections of classes but outsiders may also take our offered classes on a space-available basis. Our website is www.saddlebrookefinearts.org for further information about our guild and activities.

Our Fine Art Show showcases Saddlebrooke Artists in mediums such as oil painting, sculpture, watercolor art, acrylics, collage, scratch board, photography, gourd art, fused glass, and other mediums. Many of our Saddlebrooke artists never touched a brush or took an art class until they retired and moved to SaddleBrooke but when they did, they really blossomed. The level and quality of talent is astonishing and wonderful and we are very proud to present our excellent art to the public.

Free admittance! Come to our show to appreciate the artwork and, perhaps, buy a piece or two to grace your walls. See what your favorite artist has been up to since our last show or discover new artists and their works! Enjoy a drink from the bar or a meal in the restaurant and mingle with your friends and neighbors for a really good time with plenty of great artwork to see and appreciate.