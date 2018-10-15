SaddleBrooke Dog Park to begin dog training classes on November 15

“A trained dog is a happy dog and so is the dog’s family,” said Kathleen Dunbar, President of the SaddleBrooke Dog Park. She realized years ago that one reason many dogs were surrendered into shelters was for lack of training.

One of her missions as Director of Community Relations for the Southern Arizona Humane Society was to offer training classes for newly adopted dogs. “People think nothing of spending thousands of dollars on a dog and not a penny on training. It should be the other way around. A dog is intelligent and needs to know what is expected of him/her,” said Dunbar.

The SaddleBrooke Dog Park is proud to announce classes will be offered at Riley’s Place, the Park’s new multipurpose section within the Dog Park.

Classes will start Thursday, November 15 with Jeremy Brown, owner of Complete Canine, 4767 N. 1st Avenue. Instead of driving the 40 minutes into town, SaddleBrooke residents only, can train their dogs at the park.

Brown will offer:

Puppy Class (puppies four months–a year) 9:00 a.m.; sit, stay, come and walk properly on a leash

Beginners Obedience (any age with no training) 10:00 a.m.; sit, stay, come and walk properly on a leash

Intermediate 11:00 a.m. A more advanced class for dogs and their owners who may want to pursue becoming a Therapy Dog or obtaining their Good Citizen Certificate.

The cost is $160 for the five-week course. Sign-up online at The Complete Canine, see below.

Jeremy Brown will also be the first presenter as the Dog Park kicks off The Speakers Series on Thursday, November 8 in the SaddleBrooke TWO Ballroom East at 2:00 p.m.

He will discuss Dog Park Etiquette, dog training and what it takes to have your dog as a Certified Therapy Dog. (Brown is an evaluator for Pet Partners and offers Pet Therapy dog classes to prepare dogs for the test.)

“The Dog Park is pleased to partner in this venture with The Complete Canine,” said Dunbar. “When I see a person being walked by their dog (instead of the other way around) it breaks my heart because it is dangerous. We hope offering classes in SaddleBrooke will help people by making the training convenient.”

For information and to sign up for the classes, please email The Complete Canine at www.TheCompleteCannine.com or call Kathleen Dunbar, 395-2920. To do the training all dogs must show proof of rabies, current vaccinations and owners must be SaddleBrooke residents. Classes will be limited in size.