Register now for SBCO Walkathon

Nancy Moore

The 22nd annual SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) Walkathon will be held on Saturday, October 27. Plan now to participate and enhance the lives of many children in nearby communities. The event raises funds for SBCO’s many programs, including Kids’ Closet, Teen Closet, educational opportunities and food donations to the Tri-Community Food Bank.

The Walkathon will begin at 7:40 a.m. in the SaddleBrooke One Clubhouse parking lot with warm-up exercises led by Vital Moves. The Grand Marshal car will then lead the walkers to Ridgeview Blvd. Following a walk around Ridgeview Blvd. (or a shorter alternative route), participants will enjoy a hot breakfast buffet at the clubhouse. The $30 per person registration fee ($15 for children ages six through 18) covers the cost of a commemorative t-shirt and breakfast.

Registration for the Walkathon opens on Monday, September 24 following the SBCO General Meeting. This meeting, which features the Golden Goose Fashion Show, will be held at 3:00 p.m. at the MountainView Ballroom. Beginning on October 1, walkers can register every Monday through Friday between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. at the SBCO office at Suite L in the Minit Market plaza. Check our website, www.community-outreach.org, for more information about the event and ways to register.