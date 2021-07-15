Joyce Sutay

Red Nose Day is an annual campaign with the mission to end child poverty by funding programs that keep children safe, healthy, educated, and empowered. While raising life-changing cash for children that need it the most, it brings people together to laugh and have fun. Since its debut in 2015, over $240 million has been raised and has positively impacted over 25 million children in American and around the world.

The MountainView Preserve Lady Niners of SaddleBrooke hold all children near and dear to their hearts by showing their support by wearing Red Nose wristbands.

Red Nose Day was held on May 27.