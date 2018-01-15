Quilt Auction to benefit SaddleBrooke Charities

Connie Sieverding

The SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue and Senior Villages at SaddleBrooke will benefit from a Live Quilt Auction sponsored by the SaddleBrooke Friday Quilters. All proceeds from the auction will benefit these two charities.

Quilts have been made and donated by members of the Friday Quilters and will include holiday themes, Southwest, University of Arizona, Green Bay Packers and designs to appeal to pet lovers and those who support the Senior Villages initiative.

This is your chance to share in a lively event that is sure to be the first of more to come! The event will be held on Wednesday, February 28 beginning at 5:00 p.m. at the Activity Center in SaddleBrooke, with the live auction beginning promptly at 5:30 p.m. A limited number of tickets are available at $10 each. The auction will be in a wine and cheese format with the price of your ticket including your admission to the event, wine and cheese. Tickets can be purchased from Kelly Rospond (818-2990), Barb Turner (847-975-0244), and Sandy Morse (805-216-0278) or from SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue or Senior Villages at SaddleBrooke.

Don’t miss your chance to have a lot of fun and support two worthy charities in SaddleBrooke.