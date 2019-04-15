Put some spring in you step

Do you want to get some good exercise? Do you want to challenge your brain? Do you like music? Would you rather not worry about having a dance partner? Do you like to have fun? If you answered “yes” to any, or maybe even all, of these questions, then come join the SaddleBrooke Line Dance Club Novice Class. The novice class meets every Wednesday in the SaddleBrooke One Vermilion Room from 8:00–9:30 a.m.

Come try us out for free. Know, though, that it’s a bargain to join the club for a mere $10 and enjoy all of the line dancing you could possibly hope for, at any level, for a whole year!

Whether you have ever tried line dancing before or not (even if it was just to do some of the popular wedding reception dances), the novice class is the place to start. Here you will learn basic line dance steps which serve as building blocks toward mastering our novice dances. We use various methods to aid the learning process, such as teaching the dances in small segments, using cue and count, and providing tips and tricks. We utilize many additional learning aids, such as cue sheets, instructional videos and song lists, which are easily accessible through the club website.

To keep it really interesting, we have eight dances we teach in the novice class. And, just when you have those dances figured out, we will use additional songs for the dances. These will make you think a little harder but give you greater rewards for your efforts. Oh, and if country music is not your “thing”, no need to worry. We also have waltzes, cha chas, tangos and foxtrots, just to name a few.

You will find the novice class to be a welcoming experience! Everyone is there for the same reasons: to try something new and meet some really great people. Most people are starting at the same place: the very beginning. The instructors and helpers are more than happy to assist and to encourage repetition with “can we do that again?” And, don’t be too surprised when a fellow novice dancer offers support. Everyone is there to learn together.

Check out our website at www.sbldc.weebly.com and click on “Dance Opportunities”. If you have any questions about the Novice Line Dance Class, contact Anne Romeo at anne.mcgeorge@yahoo.com. We look forward to seeing you on the dance floor in the very near future!