Pride Mechanical, LLC Sponsors a Court!

Nancy Dowell

SaddleBrooke Pickleball Association (SPA) is thrilled to announce that Pride Mechanical, LLC has made a generous donation toward the construction of the new Ridgeview Pickleball Complex. This has earned them a plaque placed on one of the new courts.

Community means everything to Pride Mechanical, LLC. Owners, Allen and Christina, grew up in a small town north of Tucson. That small-town living, along with having great families, taught them the meaning of high family morals, strong work ethics, and the value of a person’s word. “We took the meaningful, honored characteristics of the small-town atmosphere, such as the respect of a hand shake, the helping of a neighbor and the pride in our family names and applied those attributes to Pride Mechanical, LLC.,” Allen explains.

Pride Mechanical offers heating and cooling installations and service as well as maintenance plans. The company is also an expert in duct cleaning and indoor air quality modifications to remove harmful bacteria and particles using filters and technology. The company is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. With 14 staff members, the company is small enough to deliver personal attention to every customer, and large enough to handle any job.

“With our experience and professional knowledge, we ensure proper, effective troubleshooting and design of your HVAC needs. We take great pride in our work from beginning to end with confidence that you will be completely satisfied,” Allen promises.

SPA is grateful that Pride Mechanical, LLC has chosen to support pickleball in SaddleBrooke. With community being so important here in SaddleBrooke, this makes the relationship between SPA and Pride Mechanical a perfect match of values. Supporting one another in our endeavors builds upon an already rich community.

Thank you for your support, Pride Mechanical, LLC.

For more information about the company call our office at 520-297-3520 or visit our website at www.pridemechanicalllc.com.