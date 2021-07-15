Pool Players of The Brooke vs Quail Creek Billiards Club

Joe Giammarino

The Pool Players of The Brooke (PPB) would like to thank the Quail Creek Billiards Club, Travel Team Director Dennis Desmond, and their members for the friendly competition and camaraderie. Another big thank you goes out to Dominic Borland, captain of the PPB Travel Team; Ron Ridge, for organizing this event; and Mike Meredith, for keeping score and making sure it was a success. They all did a great job.

On June 19, the PPB hosted the Quail Creek Billiards Club at the beautiful Catalina Recreation Center’s Billiard Room for an 8-Ball Team Challenge. We were competing on four 8-foot Connelly pool tables for temporary ownership of the Bronze Traveling Plaque. The four PPB teams consisted of Dominic “The Doctor” Borland/Tony “The Snake” Cardillo, Gary “One Rail” Barlow/Jack “Crash” Hoverter, Steve Searl/Phelps “Frenchfye” L’Hommediue, and Joe “Fast Eddie” Giammarino/Ron “Dblo7” Ridge. Our opponents from Quail Creek were Dave Kidwell/Kay Mertes, Jimmy Di Martino/Dennis Desmond, Mike Ohrel/Terry Haggart, and John Andersen/Jerry Sameshima.

The format was simple and interesting. Each of our teams would play each of their teams for three games of 8-ball, with each game won being worth one point for the winning team. There were a total of 48 points in the match. The PPB was on fire in the first round and came away with a nine to three lead. In the second round, Quail Creek won five games, and the PPB won seven games. After the second round, the score was PPB ahead 16 to eight. The third round also went to the PPB, with them winning nine games to Quail Creek’s three wins. Going into the fourth round, the PPB was up by the score of 25 to 11, which meant that we had enough points to keep the Bronze Traveling Plaque on our wall. In the fourth round, the PPB kept up their winning ways by winning eight games to Quail Creek’s four wins. The final score was 33 to 15 in favor of the PPB, with PPB retaining ownership of the Bronze Traveling Plaque. Special mention goes to PPB’s Steve Searl and Phelps “Frenchfye” L’Hommediue, who demolished Quail Creek with an 11 to one winning record! The fifth Bronze Traveling Plaque went right back up on the wall in the Catalina Recreation Center. Good job, PPB! Congratulations to the PPB Traveling Team for another victory over a Robson community and to all the participants! We enjoyed the competition and the luncheon at the RoadRunner Grill at SaddleBrooke One following the 8-Ball match with Quail Creek. Rack’em up!

You can also follow the PPB at poolplayersofthebrooke.blogspot.com.