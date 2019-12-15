MV Lady Putters fall events

Pat Morris

In late October the MV Lady Putters got into the swing of fall by dressing up in our favorite costumes to celebrate Halloween week. Many members have returned from their summer travels and enthusiastically showed up for Putting Day as witches, pirates, angels, and a few unrecognizable characters. Putting commenced with the usual laughter, competition and thankfulness for our beautiful weather and a wonderful community.

On Nov. 6, we dressed in our matching MV Lady Putter pink shirts and headed out on a bus to go to Quail Creek, in Green Valley, AZ. We were invited by the Quail Creek Lady Putters to enjoy a day of putting. There were new and old friends to meet along with putting fun that included cash prizes and a money hole. Following putting we all enjoyed a delicious lunch of “kangaroo tail” (flank steak), “murphy” (potatoes), “boomerangs” (green beans), and “chocolate moose” (mousse).

A tired and happy bunch of SB Lady Putters headed home after a wonderful day.

If you are interested in joining a diverse group of fun-loving ladies, we invite you to check us out. No experience is necessary. Putting is held at the MountainView Putting Greens. It starts at 9:30 a.m. on Mondays, Oct. 1-March 31 and 8:30 a.m. April 1-Sept. 30. Please see our website for more information, www.mvlputters.com.