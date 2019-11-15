Mental Health: Coping with Depression presentation on December 1

Leslie Fore

Do you know how to recognize the signs and symptoms of depression? Do you know how to help someone who is experiencing depression? Are you experiencing depression and need help to find resources? If so, come join us at Santa Catalina Catholic Church Parish Hall on Dec. 1, from 1 to 3 p.m.

Anthony Cicchino, an educational leader specializing in curriculum and instruction, will deliver a presentation called “Coping with Depression.” Anthony is a member of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), a lead presenter for NAMI’s ‘Ending the Silence’ program, certified in Mental Health First Aid for both youth and adults, and an affiliate of Hope and Health for Youth. His lived experience with mental health conditions such as depression and anxiety inspire him to speak on behalf of those who may no longer have a voice, and he is committed to ending the stigma behind speaking openly about mental health conditions. He hopes to spread Lady Gaga’s message of “it’s okay to not be okay.”