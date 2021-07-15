Master Gardener’s Fall Training Course

Laurie Foster, Pinal County Master Gardener

The Master Gardener Training Course will once again be offered to SaddleBrooke and SaddleBrooke Ranch residents on Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon beginning Oct. 6, 2021, through Feb. 16, 2022. The program will be presented via Zoom in webinar format.

This is an intensive 17-week lecture series given by local Master Gardeners, guest lecturers from the University of Arizona, and other professionals in various fields. Some of the many topics to be covered include botany, soils, desert adapted plants, citrus, irrigation, plant pathology, pest management, and cacti/succulents. The course fee is $150 for individuals and $225 for couples, which includes all materials and the Master Gardener Manual from the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension.

The mission of Master Gardeners is to provide research-based education to the public regarding all gardening issues. After completing the initial course training sessions, Master Gardeners volunteer 25 hours a year in their communities by providing lectures for residents and by helping their friends and neighbors with plant and landscape information. They also engage in other educational horticultural projects such as volunteering at the Mountain Vista Elementary School’s after school garden program and providing information for gardeners at the SaddleBrooke Ranch Community Garden.

If you are interested in expanding your knowledge of desert gardening, while serving your community in growing healthier and better acclimated plants and trees, please consider joining this program and becoming a certified Master Gardener.

To enroll in this course or for more information, contact Laurie Foster at [email protected] by Sept. 27. Please visit our website at extension.arizona.edu/saddlebrooke-master-gardeners for all up-to-date information and events for our SaddleBrooke and SaddleBrooke Ranch communities.