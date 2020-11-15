Madera Canyon Nature Trail

Ruth Caldwell

The heat continued into October! Our go-to spot to escape the heat has always been Mt. Lemmon which is still off limits after the Big Horn Fire. So, on Oct. 6, eight hikers from SaddleBrooke Hiking Club drove down to Madera Canyon in the Santa Rita range where they enjoyed the beautiful nature trail for 5.5 miles. A hike on this trail accomplishes a 1000-foot accumulated gain, all at an elevation of over 5,400 feet, making temperatures much more friendly.

They enjoyed simply being outdoors, socializing (distantly), and getting exercise while seeing some fall colors and wildlife. Several deer and wild turkeys appeared to check out our group. Madera Canyon is a beautiful non-desert hike just south of Tucson in Green Valley. Hikers were Bill and Kathy Johnston, Arlene Daigle, Jack Jeffreys, Michael and Jeanne Reale, Don Taylor, and hiking guide Ruth Caldwell.