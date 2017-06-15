Knit Wits hone computer skills

Carol Chiarello

We recently offered two computer classes to help our Knit Wits members understand more about the very helpful knitters’ website known as Ravelry. This is a place where knitters can share photos, ideas, comments, patterns and other information about knitting. For example, if you have 300 yards of a new linen blend, what can be done with it? The website can be searched to help find ideal projects for that hank of yarn. A big thank you goes to Linda Hood for teaching these classes. The first one dealt with the basics—getting around the site, how to use it, how to be part of our group access. The second one was advanced—posting a photo of your projects, how to keep track of your stash using the website to note what you have on hand in terms of needles, books and yarn.

A future class will be how to do Portuguese Knitting. This method is faster and does not tire out your hands and fingers with the typical repetitive motion of standard knitting. We also will have a class on blankets with crocheted edges; these make wonderful donations to veterans as lap robes as well as gifts to babies and families (including dog blankets; cats, too!). Class participation is always optional.

As the summer months arrive and it heats up outside, the Knit Wits will keep cool in HOA 1, Room 4, every Wednesday morning from 9:00 to 11:30 a.m. Feel free to check us out; you may be new to SaddleBrooke; you may want to do more charity knitting; you may want to renew old skills. We welcome new faces!