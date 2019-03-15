Hello spring – we’re ballroom dancing

Wanda Ross

Spring has sprung so we’re dancing in the rain and looking forward to spring flowers.

What fun we had at our Hello Spring Dinner Dance Party on Saturday, March 9. Our dinner started with ensalada fresca with watermelon, arugula, feta cheese and pepitas. Our entrée choices were chicken piccata, trout beurre blanc and cauliflower steak, served with herbed rice and baby carrots. Mini key lime pies sweetened the evening for the dancing. We enjoyed plenty of fun dancing to music provided by our DJs Rick and Kaye Baumgartner.

Our next Ballroom Dance Dinner Party will be on Friday, April 12 at the MountainView Ballroom. Social hour begins at 5:00 p.m., dinner is at 6:00 p.m. with dancing from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. An excellent dinner, similar to the March dinner, will be provided. Our DJ will be Bob Osborne, who will provide plenty of dance music. Cost is $30 for members, $40 for guests. Contact Don Grafmiller at president@sbballroomdance.com to sign up for this dance.

Want to combine Burger Night with dancing? You’re in luck. The SaddleBrooke Ballroom Dance Club holds monthly Dine and Dance Parties on the first Thursday of each month at SaddleBrooke One Vistas Dining Room with dancing in the attached Vermilion Room. Since Burger Nights are busy, reservations are required so you can get seated near the dance floor. Dinner reservations start at 5:00 p.m.; we usually start dancing about 6:00 p.m. The next Dine and Dance Party is on Thursday, April 4 with Rick and Kaye Baumgartner as our DJs. To reserve a seat, contact Rick Baumgartner at rkbltd@hotmail.com. Save the dates now for future Dine and Dance Parties. The upcoming dates are May 2 and June 6. Yes, we dance all summer long.

Membership in the SaddleBrooke Ballroom Dance Club is only $15 per year, so join us. For more information about membership, dance parties and more, go to our club website at www.sbballroomdance.com.