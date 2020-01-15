Hearing Vibes: SaddleBrooke’s First Hearing Night Out – February 4

Maria Menconi

Many SaddleBrooke residents have joined us in the past year for our Discussion Group for Better Hearing which meets the second Thursday of every month at MountainView. We are delighted and excited to have met so many of you, and now we are bringing you SaddleBrooke’s first Hearing Night Out. Please mark your calendars for Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at 7 p.m. in the MountainView Ballroom East. Our featured speaker is Dr. Fadyeh Barakat, an audiologist and clinical instructor at the University of Arizona Hearing Clinic.

Fadyeh Barakat completed her Bachelors in Psychology, Masters in Rehabilitation Counseling, and her Doctorate in Audiology from the University of Arizona. She has worked as a Child & Family Therapist and Rehabilitation Counselor for both nonprofit and private practices. For the last six years, Dr. Barakat has and continues to provide audiologic services to veterans at the Southern Arizona Veteran’s Hospital. She has acted as a preceptor for audiology doctoral students in the past and is currently a clinical instructor at the University Hearing Clinic. She also facilitates a student-run adult aural rehabilitation group, Living Well with Hearing Loss, that provides education and support for individuals with hearing loss and their communication partners.

Nationally, we know that as many as one in three people between the ages of 65 and 74 have some degree of hearing loss and that one out of two individuals over the age of 75 are affected with a hearing loss of some kind. These statistics have enormous implications for us here in Saddlebrooke and the Discussion Group for Better Hearing is working hard to reach out with helpful information. Dr. Barakat’s talk will be informative and helpful not only to those with a hearing loss, but to family and friends who want to assist that person. We sincerely hope to see you on Feb. 4.

Prior to our Hearing Night Out, please plan to join us if you can, for one of our Discussion Group for Better Hearing meetings. This is an open and caring environment where people can ask questions and share information about hearing loss and some of the solutions they have found for themselves. All are welcome at these sessions and many of our participants who have a hearing loss have attended with family members or friends who support them. Upcoming meetings are:

Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020: MountainView, Saguaro Room, 1 to 3 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020: MountainView, Saguaro Room, 1 to 3 p.m.

If you have questions or would like more information please contact Jennifer Jefferis, jenjefferis4u@gmail.com, 360-909-6212 or Dick and Judy Kroese at judykroese@yahoo.com, 520-360-5789. If you happen to be a retired hearing professional, an audiologist or an Ear, Nose and Throat Specialist, living in Saddlebrooke, we would love to invite you to join us and support us with your professional knowledge and ideas.