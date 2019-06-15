Health Night Out – June 24 advances in treatment of Low T

Phyllis Ketring

Join us to hear from urologist Dr. Alberto Corica, about advances in the treatment of Low T on June 24.

Television ads are filled with the promises of testosterone supplements for men and women. Is it safe to buy and try? Are there risks or side effects? Dr. Alberto Corica will address this subject from a medical perspective. Even though June is Men’s Health Month, this presentation will be of great interest to women as well.

The issue of Low T raises questions for women as well as men. Can women safely take testosterone supplements to improve bone density and energy? What is the effect on estrogen? How does a healthy life style impact the levels? Will too much testosterone distress your heart? What is the effect on the prostate and PSA levels?

Urology is the medical and surgical specialty that deals with problems of the male and female urinary tract and the male reproductive system. Common conditions treated by urologists include kidney stones and blockage, prostate cancer (benign and malignant), bladder and kidney cancer and bladder control.

Dr. Corica is a Board Certified Urologist who provides a wide variety of urological services and specializes in minimally invasive surgical procedures for men and women. His specialties include prostate problems, bladder cancer, erectile dysfunction, incontinence, kidney and prostate cancers, kidney stones and pelvic floor dysfunction.

We have received many requests for more attention to men’s health and Dr. Corica will include both men’s and women’s urological well being when he addresses the Health Night Out audience. Dr. Corica is known as an excellent listener who takes the time to understand each patient to develop a treatment plan. He comes from a family of urologists including his father and brother. His hobbies are soccer, mountain biking and climbing, running, hiking, skiing, camping and scuba diving.

Learn more about men’s and women’s urological health at Health Night Out, 7:00 p.m., in the MountainView Ballroom on June 24.

Health Night Out is a free educational presentation for residents of SaddleBrooke and is brought to you by SaddleBrooke Health and Wellness. It offers a unique opportunity to learn from highly skilled local doctors and practitioners about a wide variety of health issues.

Enjoy a casual dinner at the Bistro and then join the group down the hall in the ballroom.