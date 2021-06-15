Health Fair 2021 Needs More Volunteers

Phyllis Ketring, Publicity Coordinator

The 2021 Health Fair is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 23 from 9 a.m. to noon, and everything looks positive. The planning committee has reserved the SaddleBrooke One Clubhouse and most of MountainView to feature a good representation of exhibitors, while meeting whatever social distancing standards are in place at the time. The guidelines of the state, county, and the SaddleBrooke community will be respected.

We are pleased to welcome Brianne Spaeth and her team from Desert Life Pharmacy to provide immunizations. Desert Life and Senior Village volunteers (about 500) exceeded all expectations during the incredible vaccine effort. Walgreens on First Avenue will be the other provider of immunizations at the fair. In addition to flu shots, we expect to provide pneumonia, Shingrix, Tdap shots, and more.

More volunteers than ever are needed to make the Health Fair happen this year. Social distancing and expanded facilities both require more people. In addition, some regular volunteers will not be available, and that will also drive the staffing effort.

Please contact Dave Mersy, volunteer coordinator, at [email protected] There are a variety of tasks available. Volunteers work a 90-minute shift on the morning of the fair, and there will be one orientation session prior to the fair. It doesn’t require much time, and it is a lot of fun.