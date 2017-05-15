Happy Anniversary Health Fair

Phyllis Ketring

The SaddleBrooke Health Fair celebrates it 20th anniversary this year. Today the SaddleBrooke Fair is one of the largest, volunteer-driven events in our community. Please mark Saturday morning, October 14, on your calendars to attend this 20th anniversary event.

Many people have reported that they have been alerted to a problem discovered during a free screening at the fair. Perhaps it was skin cancer or high blood pressure or a cholesterol reading. Some people have met new doctors and found new resources for managing their medications or chronic issues.

If you have a story about how the Health Fair impacted your life, we would like to share your experience. No names will be used and your privacy will be respected. Please email sbazhealthfair@gmail.com to submit an account. Identify the subject as Health Fair Story.