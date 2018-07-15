GLASS Club July meeting

Bonnie Stutzman

The upcoming GLAAS (Gays, Lesbians and Allies at SaddleBrooke) July 13 meeting will be facilitated by our social chair, Shellie Pierce at the SaddleBrooke One Activity Center. There will be a discussion regarding what it was like for gay members to come out professionally and how they handled their professional obligations during their careers.

Additionally, there will be a brief discussion led by our vice president, Jo Ann Ellison, regarding the recent US Supreme Court decision regarding the Colorado baker/wedding cake case. Prior to our program, we will enjoy a pizza/salad party beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Our June 8 meeting was great summer fun. We had a trivia contest and also an Italian themed potluck with members rising to the occasion with various food temptations.

Throughout the year, GLAAS sponsors educational forums as well as social events related to its mission of fostering tolerance and support for LGBT people and their allies.

Check the GLAAS website for further information on upcoming events glaasclub.com or email us at glaasclub@gmail.com.