Friday Quilters turn vision into victory

Leslie Rocco

There are lots of great ideas to help those in need, but it takes perseverance and drive to turn that vision into victory. Yet, that’s just what the SaddleBrooke Friday Quilters did with their first wildly successful Quilt Auction. SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network and Sr. Village were the beneficiaries of their hard work that raised $2,125 for each charitable group.

One hundred percent of the Network’s gift will go to helping homeless pets on their way to a second chance at love. Thank you, ladies, for your beautiful hearts to help others using your talent for quilting!