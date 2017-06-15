Fore for Kids, Ronald McDonald House and more

Julia Young

On May 18 SaddleBrooke Rotary hosted representatives from Ronald McDonald House and Angel Heart Pajama Project at our lunch meeting. Ronald McDonald House was presented with a check for $4,460 for their help in supporting children and their families during acute illnesses. Angel Heart is one of Ronald McDonald House’s supporters, providing books and pajamas for the children they serve.

In 2017 SaddleBrooke Rotary partnered with Ronald McDonald House of Southern Arizona to make Fore for Kids’ annual Charity Golf Tournament one of our most successful fund events ever. In fact, in 2017 a total of over $25,000 was given to Youth Charities in Pima and Pinal Counties.