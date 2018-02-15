Only a few days left to order beautiful geraniums!

Karen Schickedanz

You only have a few days left to order beautiful geraniums being sold by SaddleBrooke Delta Gamma alumnae to benefit local charities.

The order and payment deadline is Wednesday, February 21. Hanging baskets will be 12 inches in diameter in two colors: dark red and hot pink. The baskets are bigger than last year and at a great price: $22 each or $40 for two.

Pricing is the same as last year for the six-inch pots, $8 each or three for $23. There are a variety of colors for the pots: red, white, orange, salmon, violet, mosaic purple (variegated white and lavender), and white splash (white with dark raspberry center).

Delta Gamma holds this annual sale throughout the Tucson metro area to support SAAVI (Southern Arizona Association for the Visually Impaired); Paws for Cause, a local 4H club that raises dogs to be trained as guide and service dogs; and Sun Sounds, which provides recording and radio broadcasting of reading material for the visually impaired.

Order forms are available from Jan Zeluff at zfrenchfrie@earthlink.net or 529-0102, or from Beth Effenberger at 825-6964. Geraniums will be available for pickup on March 2 in SaddleBrooke.