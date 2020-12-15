Joyce Savage

On the weekend of Nov. 6, if you were wondering what the two crazy ladies (one with Nordic walking poles) were doing walking along Ridgeview for hours and hours in the dark, heat, cold, wind, and rain, we were participating in the 3 Day, 50-Mile MS Challenge Walk for Multiple Sclerosis (MS). I would like to thank all the strangers who stopped during the rain to see if we needed a ride! My friend Brenda Baker and I (with the poles) walked 20 miles on Friday, 20 miles on Saturday, and 10 miles on Sunday. Normally, my team (called MSchievous MooSe) would have been in San Diego joining hundreds of walkers, but due to COVID-19, the walk was virtual and people walked in their own neighborhoods. This was my 13th year of participating in the walk and over the years, I personally raised over $100,000 and over $180,000 with my team.

I would like to thank the gentleman who stopped us to thank us for doing the walk since his brother had MS. He later sent a donation. I also would like to thank Cathy Revers, Lori Ward, and Jean Hawkins who came by many times to check on us and bring us treats!

I have been diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis for more than 25 years. I am accepting the challenge because I can! I walk for those friends of mine who cannot. In the words of Mother Teresa, “Life is a challenge, meet it.”

Multiple Sclerosis is an unpredictable disease of the central nervous system that disrupts the flow of information within the brain, and between the brain and body. The cause of MS is still unknown. Scientists believe that a combination of environmental and genetic factors contribute to the risk of developing MS.

The progress, severity, and specific symptoms of MS in any one person cannot yet be predicted. Most people with MS are diagnosed between the ages of 20 and 50, with at least two to three times more women than men being diagnosed with the disease.

There are more than a million individuals living with MS in the United States and more than 2.3 million worldwide. I am asking for your support so we can fund even more programs, services, and research projects in the coming year. I am walking to make a difference and need your help.

The donation deadline has been extended until Dec. 31. Use the following link to donate online by credit card quickly and securely at www.main.nationalmssociety.org/goto/JoyceSavage and click on donate or mail your check payable to NMSS to Joyce Savage, 38240 S. Rolling Hills Drive, Tucson 85739. If you have questions, please email me at joycesavage2018@gmail.com.

I am so thankful that I can still walk and will continue to walk and fundraise until they find a cure for MS. Because of your generosity and support, we are one step closer to a world free of MS. I sincerely thank you in advance for your contribution!