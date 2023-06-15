You’re Invited to the Monster Bash

Barbara Barr Bengen

The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke cordially invites you to a Monster Bash on Friday, Oct. 20, at the MountainView ballroom from 5 p.m. to ? Help our club raise funds to support the people and programs in our community and the Copper Corridor. This will be a memorable evening with dinner and spooky beverages, dancing, and even a costume contest!

The evening includes three dinner choices. In addition to filet mignon and salmon, there is also a vegetarian choice. The cash bar will include a number of “spooktacular” beverages. So, come get your spooky on!

In addition, there will be a costume contest. And did I mention there will be some incredible prizes? We hope everyone will come in costume to join the fun!

And, lastly, you can dance the night away to the music of Day Job. This is a very popular Tucson band that plays at all the big parties. They’ll be playing a lot of our favorite music!

Individual tickets are $100, or a table of eight is $800. You can save your spot at Monster Bash and select your meal choice by going to tinyurl.com/MonsterBash23.

For more information, contact Mollie at [email protected] or call 949-632-9350.

This is just one of many local projects for the Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke. In addition to our volunteer work with IMPACT of Southern Arizona, we also volunteer for the Tri-Community Food Bank, Oracle Schools, San Manuel Schools, Coronado School, Copper Corridor Little League, the Oracle Community Center, the Towns of Oracle and San Manuel, and so much more. Whether our volunteers like to pack food, cook food, spend time with kids, help communities revitalize, deliver to shut-ins, or clean up local parks and roadways, there is volunteer work for just about every interest. Of course, that’s what Rotary is all about: gathering with good friends to make a difference both locally and globally.

To tell you more about the Rotary story, Rotary was the world’s first service organization. Today, Rotary has grown to be the world’s largest volunteer organization. Rotarians can be found in more countries than the Red Cross, Starbucks, or even McDonald’s.

But there is even more to the Rotary story. Did you know that that United Nations (UN) was modeled after Rotary? Did you know that Rotary International helped develop the UN? Furthermore, Rotary International is the one and only organization that is not a country that has a seat in the UN General Assembly.

The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke is not only an award-winning organization devoted to making a difference locally and globally, it is also a club that enjoys coming together for lunch and lifelong learning. We currently meet weekly at the Ranch House Brewery and Grill, with programs in the ballroom at SaddleBrooke Ranch. The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke is open to anyone who is living or working in this area. For more information, contact Wendy Guyton at 520-404-5712 or [email protected].