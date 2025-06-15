Win, Place, Show! Verde Sputters Host Derby Luncheon

Getting ready to putt in the chilly air Prizes for best Derby hats went to Sandra Gerlach (Win), Carolyn McLean (Show), and Chris McFadden (Place).

Connie Kotke

On May 5 some very fashionable ladies from the Verde Sputters enjoyed a Kentucky Derby/Red Roses luncheon in Vistas at the SaddleBrooke One clubhouse. Before dining, the group braved chilly temperatures and breezes (so unlike May!) to turn in a total of 41 holes-in-one for the round. Lydia O’Connor and Sue Ryan earned a cash prize of $5 for getting holes-in-one on our designated money holes.

Upon arrival at the restaurant, some members headed for hot coffee while others took advantage of the authentic mint julep drinks to fully celebrate the Derby theme. The variety of decorative hats was amazing, ranging from simple fascinators to fully decked-out brimmed hats with flowers, horses, and other Derby paraphernalia attached. The organizing team of Felice Moscowitz, Sue Rains, and Judy Loritz awarded SaddleBrooke One gift cards for best hats: “Win” was Sandra Gerlach, “Place” was Chris McFadden, and “Show” was Carolyn McLean.

During the pre-luncheon program, Co-President Connie Kotke recognized Donna Bujnovsky for her many years of service to the Sputters in important roles ranging from board member to statistician. Donna stepped down at the end of May. Teams at each table completed a Kentucky Derby trivia quiz, while munching on salad with chicken and berries, rolls, and delightful layer cake.

The next event for the group is the Summer Fun Night on Sunday, Aug. 10. Membership luncheons will begin again in September.

Women from SaddleBrooke (residents and renters in both HOAs) who do not belong to a sanctioned golf league can join Verde Sputters any time of the year. This lively group provides those at all skill levels a chance to putt 18 holes each Monday morning while enjoying the sunshine, fresh air, and mountain vistas of our beautiful desert setting. Try it once for free! Sign-in begins at 8:30 a.m., with putting from 9 to 10 a.m. on the main putting green at SaddleBrooke One.