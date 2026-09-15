Why You Should Join the SaddleBrooke Tennis Club

The SaddleBrooke Tennis Club (STC) offers one of SaddleBrooke’s best ways to stay active, make friends, and feel truly connected. For just $120 a year, members enjoy three USTA-sanctioned sports, free clinics, convenient court reservations, and a welcoming community that helps new players feel at home from day one.

Find Friends and Feel at Home

Joining STC is about more than playing a sport—it’s about becoming part of a lively, supportive community that enriches everyday life in SaddleBrooke. Members build friendships, stay active, and enjoy a sense of belonging that extends far beyond the courts.

Enjoy Three Sports for One Low Annual Fee

It’s rare to find a club offering this much value at such a reasonable cost. For only $120 annually, STC members enjoy access to Tennis, POP Tennis, and Red Ball Tennis—three USTA-sanctioned sports that keep play fresh, fun, and social.

Get Connected from Day One

STC members are known for being warm, inclusive, and enthusiastic about welcoming new players. Mixers, drop-in sessions, and social events make it easy to meet others, find playing partners, and become comfortable quickly.

Play Often on 20 Beautifully Maintained Courts

With 20 courts kept in excellent condition, STC ensures a consistently enjoyable playing experience. Prime time courts (sunrise to 2 p.m.) can be reserved a week in advance, and additional courts can be booked through the STC website one day ahead, giving you flexibility and convenience.

Improve with Free Clinics and Pro Instruction

STC members receive complimentary instruction through clinics led by experienced teaching pros in both Tennis and POP Tennis. The pros are also available for private lessons for players who want more personalized coaching. Whether you’re picking up a racquet for the first time or returning after years away, you’ll have expert guidance every step of the way.

Whether you’re an experienced player, returning to the game, or simply looking for a fun way to meet people and stay active, STC makes it easy to get started—and easy to feel like you belong.

Ready to Learn More?

The Tennis Center office is staffed Monday through Saturday mornings, and our friendly coordinators are happy to explain how to join, how scheduling works, and when drop in sessions are held. Outside of office hours, interested residents may call and leave a message.

Tennis Center Contact 520–825–0255. 64335 SaddleBrooke Blvd Tucson, AZ 85739.

Visit the STC CourtReserve portal to learn more. Non-members can click Become a Member to create an account and get started: app.courtreserve.com/Online/Portal/Index/7275.