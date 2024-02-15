Verde Sputters January Update

BK Koch

Our number of Sputters is increasing, so we must be doing something right. A big welcome to all who have joined our fun group. We welcome you to participate in all we have to offer when the White Book comes out in another few weeks. This is our sign-up book. It lists the monthly luncheons, course sign-in, and course set-up. Be sure to look it over and sign up for the committees.

Jan. 15 was the first date of sputting for 2024. There were 45 Sputters, two guests and 43 holes-in-one. Jean Aimonetti, a guest, had two holes-in-one, and Carol Tyrell, a guest, had a hole-in-one. Lee Kump and Laurie Miller won the money holes.

Dawn Hecht led with four holes-in-one, followed by Laurie Miller and Lee Kump with three holes-in-one. Opal Larkin, Marilyn Palatas, and Kathie Roberts each got two holes-in-one. Strutting their stuff with one hole-in-one were Laura Berkley, Carol Bewalda, Sue Delago, Jan Deschamp, Jay Dunn, Pam Elvy, Jan Haney, Dianne Hoedel, Cathy Howard, Ellane Jepson, Janet Knowles, Virginia LaBar, Mickey Levich, Julie Long, Judy Loritz, Jean Matheson, Carolyn McLean, Felice Moskowitz, Lydia O’Connor, Linda Pike, Lara Steinert, Karen Taylor, Pam Young, and Georgianne Zigarowicz.

On Jan. 22 it was a bit chilly. There was a lot of grumbling on the putting green and a lot of balls rolling down the slope. The 31 Sputters and two guests, Mary Elaine (Elaine Ackerman’s daughter) and Julie Beaulieu, all had a fun time. Both guests had a hole-in-one. Mickey Levich outdid everyone with three holes-in-one. Following up with two holes-in-one were Donna Bujnovsky, Dawn Hecht, Donna McPherson, Helen Bellacqua, and Penny Stowe. Our hole-in-one winners were Shari Caboor, Hilda Clyde, Jay Dunn, Ann Grover, Jan Haney, Ellane Jepson, Felice Moskowitz, Lydia O’Connor, Marilyn Palatas, Kathie Roberts, and Vicki Wermager.

Elaine Ackerman will be taking orders for shirts, sweatshirts, and name tags in a few weeks. If you are interested, Elaine has some sizes for you to look at. The cost for the shirts is $27.98, sweatshirts are $41.98, XXL is +$1.95 each, XXXL is +$2.95, and name tags are $10. More information will follow.

If you are bringing a guest, please let Elaine Ackerman know at e[email protected] so there will be a name tag at the sign-in table. Meeting new friends and having fun is what Sputters is all about, so share your putting and your laughter with a new group each week.

See ya there!